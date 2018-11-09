Campbell Soup Australian Cookie Unit Attracts Interest From Buyers -CNBC

--Campbell Soup is starting a process that could see the sale of its Australian Arnott's cookie and snack unit, CNBC reports Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) and Ferrero are among the companies interested in the unit, the report said.

--Campbell has also started the process to sell its Garden Fresh business, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/09/campbells-cookie-unit-attracts-attention-from-kraft-heinz.html

