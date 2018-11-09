Log in
Ian Cook

Age : 65
Public asset : 125,309,881 USD
Biography : Currently, Ian M. Cook holds the position of Co-Chairman of The Consumer Goods Forum and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Colgate-Palmolive Co., President & Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd. (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Co.). Mr. Cook is also on the board of PepsiCo, Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Catalyst, Inc. and New Visions for Public Schools, Inc.

Campbell Soup Australian Cookie Unit Attracts Interest From Buyers -CNBC

11/09/2018 | 10:47pm CET

--Campbell Soup is starting a process that could see the sale of its Australian Arnott's cookie and snack unit, CNBC reports Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) and Ferrero are among the companies interested in the unit, the report said.

--Campbell has also started the process to sell its Garden Fresh business, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/09/campbells-cookie-unit-attracts-attention-from-kraft-heinz.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL 0.82% 44.3 Delayed Quote.3.50%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 1.28% 53.99 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
