Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ian Smith

Public asset : 6,984,725 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : White Rock Minerals Ltd
Biography : Ian Kingsley Smith is on the board of White Rock Minerals Ltd., Transurban Infrastructure Management

Coca-Cola names company veteran Brian Smith chief operating officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Aluminium Coca-Cola cans are seen at a restaurant in Buenos Aires

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co on Thursday appointed company veteran Brian Smith as its chief operating officer, a role that has been vacant since former COO James Quincey became chief executive officer last year.

Smith, 62, joined the beverage company in 1997 and is currently president of its Europe, Middle East and Africa group, which has generated organic revenue growth in every quarter during the last two years.

In a previous role leading Coke's Latin America business, Smith oversaw the company's acquisitions of several brands, including AdeS in Argentina and Santa Clara in Mexico.

"(Smith) is the ideal person to steer the in-market executional leadership of the company, which will allow me to focus on the strategic direction of Coca-Cola as we continue to evolve as a total beverage company," Quincey said in a statement.

Coca-Cola also announced that Chief Financial Officer Kathy Waller is retiring after a 32-year tenure at the company. John Murphy, the president of Coke's Asia-Pacific unit, will replace her.

Smith's appointment is effective from January, while Murphy will become CFO in March.

Coca-Cola also named insider Nancy Quan as chief technical officer.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ian Smith
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
10/17ELON MUSK : Musk to buy $20 million in Tesla stock
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : incorrect
RE
10/12RICHARD BRANSON : Virgin's Branson halts talks on $1 billion Saudi investment in space ventures
RE
09:45aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans
RE
10/12DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
10/15JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
RE
10/16PATRICK THOMAS : Shares of W.W. Grainger Fall on Drop in Net Income
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Charles Koch Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Michael O'leary John Paulson Thomas Rabe Denis Ranque Ian Read Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.