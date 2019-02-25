Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Indra Nooyi

Age : 63
Public asset : 100,208,885 USD
Linked companies : Schlumberger Limited.
Biography : Indra K. Nooyi is on the board of Schlumberger NV and 14 other companies. In the past Ms. Nooyi occu

Amazon adds former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:00pm EST
CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it appointed former PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi as a director, making her the second woman to be named to the e-commerce giant's board this month.

Earlier this month, the company named Starbucks Corp's Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer as a director, the second black woman to serve on its board.

Amazon's eleven-member board now has five women including Nooyi, Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath and Patricia Stonesifer.

The company last year said women and minorities are to be among its board nominees as part of a new policy to increase diversity on its board.

Nooyi, who will be part of the audit committee of Amazon's board, stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo in October 2018 and as the chairman of the beverage-and-snack maker earlier this year.

She has been granted 549 shares of common stock of the company, which will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 15, 2020. The company's shares closed at $1,633 (£1,244) on Monday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Indra Nooyi
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
RE
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Kraft Heinz Bet Dragged Down Berkshire Hathaway in 2018--2nd Update
DJ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire overpaid for Kraft Heinz
RE
02/21ROBIN LI : Chinese search giant Baidu beats on ad sales but streaming costs surge
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : Big Kraft Investment Bites Berkshire -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.