Indra Nooyi

Age : 62
Public asset : 99,419,659 USD
Ms. Indra K. Nooyi is an Independent Director at Schlumberger NV and a Chairman & Chief Executive Of

Executive Transition Weekly Wrap-Up

08/10/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

By Waverly Colville


Here are some notable executive announcements from companies within the last week. 




August 6 


  PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Steps Down 



  PepsiCo Inc. Chief Executive Indra Nooyi will step down from her role Oct. 3. Ms. Nooyi, who will also vacate her post as chairman in 2019, will be replaced by PepsiCo President Ramon Laguarta as CEO. During Ms. Nooyi's tenure, the company increased its annual revenue by 81% and has expanded from primarily selling soft drinks to become a diversified seller of food and beverages, including hummus and kombucha. 




  Douglas Dynamics COO to Become CEO 



  Douglas Dynamics Inc. Chief Operating Officer Robert McCormick will become the company's new chief executive effective Jan. 1. He will replace James Janik, who will become executive chairman. Mr. McCormick, who has previously served as Douglas Dynamics's finance chief, was CEO of Xymox Technology Inc. for three years. 


 
August 7 



  Salesforce Promotes COO to CEO 



  Salesforce.com Inc. has appointed Chief Operating Officer Keith Block to serve as co-chief executive alongside Marc Benioff. Mr. Benioff will remain board chairman while Mr. Block will be in charge of the company's growth strategy. 




  Travelers CFO to Retire 



  Travelers Cos. said Jay Benet will retire as the company's finance chief Sept. 1. Mr. Benet, who has been CFO since 2004, will be replaced by Daniel Frey. Mr. Frey is the finance chief of Travelers's personal insurance segment. 


 
August 8 



  Stifel Financial Corp. named David Sliney as its new operating chief and Jim Marischen as its new finance chief. Mr. Sliney, who started his career at Stifel in 1992, will oversee technology, operations and platform development for the company. Mr. Marischen will take over the CFO role from James Zemlyak, who will focus on leading the firm's global wealth management business. Mr. Zemlyak has been in charge of the business since 2011. Mr. Zemlyak will remain co-president of Stifel Financial Corp. with Victor Nesi, who will continue to lead Stifel's Institutional Group. 




  Biolase Names New Chief Executive and President 



  Biolase Inc., a dental laser company, has named board member Todd Norbe as its chief executive and president. The company's interim chief executive John Beaver will become the executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Norbe is the former president of North America of KaVo Kerr, another dental instrument company. 


 
August 9 



  Pandora CEO Steps Down 



  Anders Colding Friis, the chief executive of Pandora A/S, announced his resignation, effective Aug. 31. Jeremy Schwartz, the former chief executive of The Body Shop, will also become the chief operating officer, starting Sept. 1. No reason was given for Mr. Friis's resignation. 




  CNH Industrial Hires New Chief Executive 



  CNH Industrial NV has named Hubertus Mühlhäuser as its new chief executive. Mr. Mühlhäuser is the chief executive of Welbilt Inc. and was a top executive at Agco. He replaces Rich Tobin, who left CNH to be the chief executive of Dover. 


 
August 10 



  Brookdale Senior Living Names Dish Network Executive as New CFO 



  Brookdale Senior Living Inc. announced that Steven Swain, the chief financial officer of Dish Network Corp., as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. During his time at Dish, Mr. Swain improved the company's operating results and spearheaded transaction activities, Brookdale said. Mr. Swain spent seven years at Dish. 




  Apple Taps Tesla Engineer 



  Apple Inc. has hired Doug Field, who left Tesla Inc. earlier this year after serving as an engineering executive. Mr. Field will now directly for the head of the company's autonomous-car initiative. Before working for Tesla, Mr. Field worked for Apple in the Mac hardware-engineering team.
