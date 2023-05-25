Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Isabel dos Santos

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Isabel dos Santos (born 1973 in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR) is the daughter of Angola's President...

Angola's Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million London lawsuit over unpaid loans

05/25/2023 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolas former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the country's former president, can be personally added to a $400 million lawsuit brought by Angolan telecoms operator Unitel against a company she owns, London's High Court ruled on Thursday.

Unitel sued dos Santos' Dutch company Unitel International Holdings (UIH) in 2020 over loans that were provided in 2012 and 2013, when dos Santos was a director of Unitel, to fund UIH's acquisition of shares in telecoms companies.

The loans were not repaid and around $395 million plus interest remains outstanding, Unitel's lawyers said on Tuesday.

The two companies are not related despite having the same name and dos Santos, who owns UIH, resigned as a director of Unitel in 2020.

Unitel had applied to personally add dos Santos - Africa's first female billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 - to its case against UIH.

Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Thursday that dos Santos should be added to the existing lawsuit.

He said Unitel has a "realistic prospect of success" in relation to its allegations that dos Santos breached her duties as a director of Unitel.

Dos Santos "vehemently denies that she has breached any of her director's duties", her lawyer Richard Hill said in court filings on Tuesday.

Her lawyers also argue that Unitel is responsible for UIH's inability to pay, because of its alleged role in the "unlawful seizure by the Angolan state of UIH's assets". Unitel denies any involvement in the asset seizure.

Dos Santos has faced corruption accusations for years, including allegations by Angola that she and her husband steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.

Around $1 billion of her assets in Angola were seized last year, while other assets linked to her have been seized in Portugal.

Dos Santos, who says she lives in Dubai, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and her lawyers have described the allegations against her as part of a "political conspiracy".

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.10% 76.57 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.37% 435.42 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 2.82% 47.26 Delayed Quote.24.14%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -2.27% 139.9 Real-time Quote.-6.03%
WTI -2.23% 72.552 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
Most Read News
 
05/22Bill Gates says top AI agent poised to replace search, shopping businesses
RE
05/19Ferrari boss pitted against his mother in Agnelli inheritance drama
RE
05/23Drahi increases stake in BT to 24.5%
RE
05/24Exclusive-Icahn poised to win at least one seat on Illumina's board -sources
RE
05:40aFresenius lifts 2023 outlook for hospital drugs unit Kabi
RE
05/23Supreme Court's Roberts says committed to 'highest standards of conduct'
RE
05/19Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract for lunar lander
RE
Latest news about Isabel dos Santos
 
11:07aAngola's Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million London lawsuit over unpaid loans
RE
05/23Angola's Isabel dos Santos dragged into $400 million London lawsuit
RE
04/12Portugal says four groups submitted binding offers for nationalised Efacec
RE
2022Angolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer