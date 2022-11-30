Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Isabel dos Santos

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Isabel dos Santos (born 1973 in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR) is the daughter of Angola's President...

Interpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos

11/30/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolas former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain

LISBON (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the country's former president, asking global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest her.

Dos Santos, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, has faced corruption accusations for years, including allegations by Angola in 2020 that she and her husband had steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency, including from oil giant Sonangol.

Portugal's Lusa news agency reported on Nov. 18 that Interpol had issued an international arrest warrant for dos Santos. But Interpol told Reuters it had issued a red notice instead at the request of Angolan authorities.

It explained that a red notice was "not an international arrest warrant" but a "request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action".

A source close to dos Santos said on Nov. 19 that she had yet to be notified by Interpol. A spokesperson for dos Santos did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

According to Lusa, an official document related to the request made to Interpol mentions that dos Santos is often in Portugal, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

The same document cited by Lusa said dos Santos, 49, was wanted for various crimes, including alleged embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and money laundering.

Dos Santos has given interviews recently, telling CNN Portugal on Tuesday the courts in Angola were not independent" and judges there were "used to fulfil a political agenda".

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Patricia Rua; editing by Aislinn Laing and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.39% 86.95 Delayed Quote.6.82%
WTI 2.46% 80.674 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Most Read News
 
11/23Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett donates shares to family charities
RE
02:56pMeta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
RE
11/29Ryanair's O'Leary says industry most optimistic in 25 years
RE
11/25Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'
RE
11/28Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion
RE
11/25Pramod Mittal's deal with creditors revoked by London court
RE
11/27Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
Latest news about Isabel dos Santos
 
03:09pInterpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
RE
11/19Angola's dos Santos not aware of Interpol arrest warrant -official source
RE
11/19Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agency
RE
11/18Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agency
RE
09/29Sonaecom Exits Stake In Telecommunications Group ZOPT
MT
2021Dutch court rules against Dos Santos in oil asset case - lawyers
RE
2021Dutch court rules against Dos Santos in oil asset case - lawyers
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 