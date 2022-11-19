Advanced search
Business Leaders
Biography 

Isabel dos Santos

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Isabel dos Santos (born 1973 in Baku, Azerbaijan SSR) is the daughter of Angola's President...

Interpol issues arrest warrant for Angola's dos Santos -Lusa news agency

11/19/2022 | 03:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolas former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain

LISBON (Reuters) - Global police agency Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Angolan billionaire and daughter of the country's former president Isabel dos Santos, Portugal's Lusa news agency reported on Friday.

According to Lusa, citing an official document, the INTERPOL warrant was issued after Angola's public prosecutors requested the agency to "locate, arrest" and extradite dos Santos.

INTERPOL and the public prosecutors did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

Lusa, citing the same document, said dos Santos, 49, was wanted for various crimes, including alleged embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and money laundering.

She has faced corruption accusations for years, including allegations by Angola in 2020 that she and her husband had steered $1 billion in state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father's presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.

She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

According to Lusa, the arrest warrant mentions the businesswoman is often in Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Dos Santos' father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, died in July this year and ruled Angola for almost four decades until 2017.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Popular Business Leaders
 