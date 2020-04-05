Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Isabel dos Santos

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Lisbon court seizes NOS shares held by Angola's dos Santos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 03:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Isabel dos Santos, Chairwoman of Sonangol, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain

Sonaecom, sub-holding of Portugal's Sonae, said on Saturday evening a Lisbon court seized shares in telecommunications firm NOS of a holding company it co-owned with former first-daughter and Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos.

Sonaecom and dos Santos, who was named a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola this year, each own 50% of holding firm ZOPT, which owns 52.15% of NOS.

The seizure affects half of ZOPT's shares, equivalent to dos Santos' holdings - but ZOPT as a whole will be deprived of voting rights, a decision Sonaecom argued "seriously harms the interests of ZOPT and Sonaecom, both being third parties completely unrelated to the judicial process underway."

Sonaecom said it would contest the decision as ZOPT "is not liable for the debts of its shareholders". Dos Santos has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Angolan courts seized dos Santos' assets in December, but did not freeze voting rights, Sonaecom said.

In February, Portugal's public prosecutor ordered the seizure of bank accounts belonging the ex-first daughter, who also owns shares in several other Portuguese companies including oil group Galp.

Sonaecom said it would cooperate with judicial authorities while taking "all appropriate legal action to revert and terminate the seizure procedure".

Earlier this year, hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos dubbed the "Luanda Leaks" were released by several news organisations focussing on how she amassed a fortune estimated at more than $2 billion.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee, Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Editing by David Gregorio)

Stocks treated in this article : NOS, SGPS, S.A., Sonae MC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOS, SGPS, S.A. 2.20% 3.068 Delayed Quote.-36.08%
SONAE MC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Isabel dos Santos
 
03:39aISABEL DOS SANTOS : Lisbon court seizes NOS shares held by Angola's dos Santos
RE
02/18ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal's Galp says joint stake unaffected by dos Santos probes
RE
02/03ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal welcomes dos Santos' sales of stakes
RE
01/22ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola's dos Santos named suspect over alleged fraud, selling Eurobic stake
RE
01/20ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Portugal probes Angola leaks as Eurobic bank distances itself from dos Santos
RE
01/16ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Bank of Portugal scrutinises Isabel dos Santos' Eurobic
RE
01/13ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angolan courts could take action to seize dos Santos' assets abroad 'if necessary' - prosecution
RE
01/03ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Billionaire dos Santos' suitability as shareholder in question after asset freeze - Bank of Portugal
RE
2018ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola offers former dos Santos diamond rights to investors
RE
2017ISABEL DOS SANTOS : How 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
RE
2017ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola president dismisses Sonangol chair Isabel dos Santos
RE
2017ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Sonangol's dos Santos says new Angola president backs oil firm's reforms
RE
2016ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Sonangol delays payments as it battles to reform
RE
2016ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Isabel dos Santos pledges transparency, efficiency at Angolan state oil giant
RE
2016ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Isabel dos Santos promises overhaul of Angola's state oil firm
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
03/30LAURENCE FINK : World Economy to 'Recover Steadily'
DJ
03/31DAVID SIMON : Mall Giant Simon Property Is Furloughing Workers
DJ
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
04/02JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Aymeric Le Chatelier Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group