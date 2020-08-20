Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Isabel dos Santos

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 08:03am EDT
Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angolas former President and Africa's richest woman, reacts during a Reuters interview in London, Britain

Portugal's Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's long-time former president.

Sonaecom, part of the Sonae conglomerate, said in a filing late Wednesday it had dissolved ZOPT, a 50-50 venture with dos Santos that had held a controlling 52.15% stake in NOS.

Dos Santos was named a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola in January and her shares in NOS were seized by a Lisbon court in April, depriving ZOPT as a whole of its voting rights.

Dos Santos has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

ZOPT's assets, including its shares in NOS, will be equally divided between its shareholders, Sonaecom said in the filing with Portugal's market regulator CMVM.

Sonae said it in a separate statement it had bought 7.38% of NOS shares from private bank BPI, and was now the telecom operator's largest shareholder with a 33.45% stake.

Sonaecom had said in April it would contest the decision to deprive ZOPT of its voting rights, saying it was "not liable for the debts of its shareholders".

Dos Santos has sold or been stripped of nearly all her stakes in major Portuguese firms, with her indirect stake in oil firm Galp now the only one left unscathed by the scandal.

Dos Santos had no immediate comment.

The investigation into her relates to alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of state-owned Angolan oil company Sonangol.

Portugal's public prosecutor ordered the seizure of her Portuguese bank accounts in February.

In December, Angola froze her stakes in Angolan firms including Unitel, BFA and ZAP MIDIA.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, additional reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Isabel dos Santos
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Firm Goes for Gold -- WSJ
DJ
08/19ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding
RE
08/20JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Group Posts $3.5 Billion Profit in Six Months Ahead of IPO
DJ
08/17WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Joins the Gold Rush
DJ
08/18DAVID SIMON : Innovator and Traditionalist
DJ
08/19BERNARD ARNAULT : Billionaires Arnault, Bollore square up for Lagardere duel
RE
08/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Questioned in FTC Antitrust Probe
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group