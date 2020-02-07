News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Decision Awaited

Oil prices ended the session up 0.4% a barrel on investor expectations that OPEC and allies including Russia will eventually agree to additional production cuts to offset weaker global oil demand due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said.

Engie Says Board Won't Reappoint Isabelle Kocher as CEO

The board of Engie SA on Wednesday said it wouldn't reappoint Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting.

Kimmeridge Energy Hires Veteran Wellington Management Analyst Mark Viviano

The hiring is a sign of the pressure traditional money managers are under to become more active.

Natural Gas Rises On Above-Forecast Storage Fall

Natural gas prices ended the session a marginal 0.1% higher at after a U.S. government report said gas in storage fell last week by a slightly larger amount than forecasters had predicted.

U.S. Plans to Renew Sanctions Waiver on Iraq's Imports of Iranian Power

The U.S. plans to renew a waiver allowing Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from Iran without risking sanctions, U.S. and Iraqi officials said, as Washington and Baghdad move to ease tensions after diplomatic ties nearly unraveled last month.

Shale Gas Swamps Asia, Pushing LNG Prices to Record Lows

Liquefied natural gas is fetching the lowest price on record in Asia, a troubling sign for U.S. energy producers who have relied on overseas shipments of shale gas to buoy the sagging domestic market.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Fuel Supplies Decline

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.4 million barrels to 435 million barrels, and are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, U.S. government data said. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 3 million barrels from the prior week.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

As Coronavirus Spreads, China Chokes on Oil

Reports of Chinese oil demand dropping off a cliff as quarantine measures bite have spooked markets. Much depends on how fast factories get back to work.