Rio Tinto: 14% increase in net income for the 1st half of the year
Underlying EBITDA was $12 billion (+3%), while FCF fell by 25% to $2.8 billion.
The mining group posted net income, group share of $5.8 billion (+14%), giving underlying EPS of 354.3 cents (vs. 352.9 cents a year earlier).
Against this backdrop, Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm sees the company as 'very profitable' and 'growing' thanks to disciplined investment.
' Our global copper equivalent production is on track to grow by around 2% this year, and our ambition is to generate around 3% compound annual growth from 2024 to 2028 from existing operations and projects', adds the executive.
