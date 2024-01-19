Gorman was paid $31.5 million in 2022. He became executive chairman on Jan. 1 when Ted Pick took over as the bank's new CEO.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley executive chairman and former CEO James Gorman's compensation rose 17% to $37 million for 2023, the bank said in a filing on Friday.
Gorman was paid $31.5 million in 2022. He became executive chairman on Jan. 1 when Ted Pick took over as the bank's new CEO.
James Patrick Gorman is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies. Mr. Gorman is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley and Chairman for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC (a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley). Mr. Gorman is also Member of The Financial Services Forum, Member of The Business Council, Member- Overseers Board at Columbia Business School and Member of The Business Roundtable and on the board of 6 other companies. In the past James Patrick Gorman held the position of President at Federal Advisory Council, Senior Partner-Financial Institutions Practice at McKinsey & Co., Inc., Co-President for Global Wealth Management Group, Head-Global Private Client Business at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., Director at The Partnership for New York City and Trustee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He received an MBA from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree and a graduate degree from the University of Melbourne.View full profile
|MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC
Investment ManagersFinance
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC provides brokerage and investment advisory services to individual investors, small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions. It offers investment alternatives including financial, wealth planning services, annuity and other insurance products, credit and other lending products, cash management services, retirement services, trust and fiduciary services. The company is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
