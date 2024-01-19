NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley executive chairman and former CEO James Gorman's compensation rose 17% to $37 million for 2023, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

Gorman was paid $31.5 million in 2022. He became executive chairman on Jan. 1 when Ted Pick took over as the bank's new CEO.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in New York)

By Tatiana Bautzer