Deutsche Bank: half-year pre-tax profit of E2.4 bn

Net sales amounted to 7.6 billion euros in the second quarter, up 2% on Q2 2023. In the first half, net sales were up 2% to 15.4 billion euros.



Deutsche Bank has announced a pre-tax profit of 411 million euros for the second quarter of 2024, or 1.7 billion euros excluding the 1.3 billion euro provision previously announced for litigation related to the Postbank takeover.



This compares with pre-tax earnings of 1.4 billion euros in the second quarter of 2023. Profit after tax amounted to 52 million euros, compared with 940 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year.



In the first half of 2024, pre-tax profit amounted to 2.4 billion euros, or 3.8 billion euros excluding the provision for Postbank litigation, compared with pre-tax profit of 3.3 billion euros in the first half of 2023.



Profit after tax amounted to 1.5 billion euros, compared with 2.3 billion euros in the same period of the previous year.



RoTE after tax was 3.9%, or 7.8% excluding the Postbank litigation provision, compared with a RoTE of 6.8% in the corresponding period last year.



Looking ahead, we expect continued earnings momentum as our strategic growth investments bear fruit. We also see further opportunities for adjusted cost savings as our operational efficiency program progresses and we continue to put restructuring costs behind us and resolve litigation' said James von Moltke, CFO.



