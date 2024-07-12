JPMorgan Chase reports net income up 25% to $18.15 billion for its second quarter 2024, or $6.12 per share (+29%), boosted in particular by a net gain of $7.9 billion on the sale of Visa shares.

The New York-based bank's revenues rose 20% to $51 billion, while its non-interest expenses rose 14% to $23.7 billion and its provisions for credit losses increased 5% to $3.05 billion.

While market valuations and credit spreads seem to reflect a rather benign economic outlook, we remain vigilant about potential extreme risks," says CEO Jamie Dimon, referring to the geopolitical situation.

