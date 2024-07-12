Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a Member at The Business Council. He became Chairman of the Board on December 31, 2006, and has been Chief Executive Officer and President since December 31, 2005. Mr. Dimon is on the Board of Directors of Harvard Business School and Catalyst; Chairman of the Business Roundtable; and a member of The Business Council. He is also on the Board of Trustees of New York University School of Medicine. He does not serve on the board of any publicly traded company other than JPMorgan Chase. Mr. Dimon was President and Chief Operating Officer following JPMorgan Chase’s merger with Bank One Corporation in July 2004. At Bank One, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from March 2000 to July 2004. Before joining Bank One, Mr. Dimon held a wide range of executive roles at Citigroup Inc., the Travelers Group, Commercial Credit Company and American Express Company. He graduated from Tufts University and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Linked companies JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Investment Management) JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Investment Management) Investment Managers Finance JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA (Investment Management) (JPMC-IM) is the investment management division of JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, ultimately held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a global financial services firm. Headquartered in New York City, JPMC-IM provides asset management services for corporations, institutional investors, hedge funds, governments, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and affluent individuals. Chief Executive Officer JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Chief Executive Officer