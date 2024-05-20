By Ben Glickman

Shares in JPMorgan Chase slipped lower Monday after Chief Executive Jamie Dimon hinted he may retire sooner than expected.

The stock was down 2.2% to $200.36 shortly after noon Monday, after being down slightly earlier in the trading session. Shares are up about 18% this year.

Dimon said at the company's investor day that the timetable for his departure was no longer five years. He did not give more detail.

When asked about succession plans recently, Dimon has regularly said it was several years off.

Dimon also noted at the investor day that the company was not going to make significant share buybacks at the stock's current prices.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-24 1316ET