JPMorgan's chief warns of inflation and higher rates. Meanwhile, the U.S. labor market is expected to strengthen even further and the government reaps dividends from crypto's fight with regulators.

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that U.S. interest rates could soar to 8% or more in coming years, reflecting the risk that record-high deficit spending and geopolitical stress will complicate the fight against inflation.

U.S. Economy U.S. Set for Job Gains Ahead, Conference Board Says

U.S. employment is expected to strengthen in the short term, according to an index that gauges U.S. employment trends, a further signal of the robustness of the labor market that in March added more jobs than anticipated.

Financial Regulation Do Kwon Lost to the SEC. The U.S. Is Piling Up Other Crypto Wins, Too.

Crypto's fight with U.S. regulators is starting to pay dividends -for the government. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday notched a court victory against brash crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon. His TerraUSD and Luna tokens collapsed in 2022, wiping out $40 billion in value and causing huge losses for investors around the world.

Forward Guidance Wednesday (all times ET)

8:30 a.m.: U.S. consumer-price index for March

9:45 a.m.: Bank of Canada interest rate decision and monetary policy report

Research Futures Market Says Fed More Likely to Hold Fast in June

The Fed repricing continues, with the fed funds rate for December approaching 4.8%, up from less than 4% in January. On the CME's FedWatch tool, odds of another hold in June beat odds of a cut for the first time this year, rising to 51% from 42% a week ago--before Friday's blockbuster employment report. - Paulo Trevisani

Basis Points Gold futures prices hit a fresh high , sustained by geopolitical tensions, monetary easing hopes, Chinese economic woes, central-bank buying and algorithmic trading. - Joseph Hoppe Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said his government would spend nearly $2 billion to help fuel growth in the country's domestic artificial-intelligence sector, the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar announcements the Canadian leader has vowed won't stoke a fresh round of inflation.- Paul Vieira The Bank of Japan will maintain accommodative monetary conditions for now, Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday, while not ruling out the possibility of further policy changes. - Megumi Fujikawa About Us

