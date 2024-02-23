Meta Staff Found Instagram Subscription Tool Enabled Child Exploitation. The Company Pressed Ahead Anyway.

Employees offered suggestions to reduce risks of misuse of subscription accounts featuring minors. Meta took another approach and says its programs are well monitored.

FTX Drops Demand for $323 Million Over Europe Deal, Agrees to Sell EU Assets

The FTX estate has agreed to drop a lawsuit that sought to claw back at least $323.5 million from the original owners of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's European unit.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sells $125 Million of Stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125 million of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25 million of stock.

Block delivers a surprise profit, and its stock is surging

The parent of Square and the Cash App has been focused on getting leaner.

Vice Media to Stop Publishing on Vice.com, Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

The cuts follow a failed effort by owner Fortress to sell embattled digital publisher and its brands.

Nvidia makes Wall Street history as stock surge adds $277 billion in market cap

Nvidia's stock popped 16% Thursday to spur the biggest one-day gain in market capitalization by any U.S. company.

Social-Media Company Reddit Files for IPO

The company, which first filed confidentially for an IPO in late 2021, didn't detail how many shares it would issue, or the price of each share.

Intuit's stock dips despite big earnings beat, revenue in line with analyst estimates

Intuit Inc.'s stock dipped 2% in after-hours trading Thursday despite the company posting quarterly revenue that met analysts' estimates and earnings that surpassed them.

Hospitals Urged to Disconnect From UnitedHealth's Hacked Pharmacy Unit

The American Hospital Association urged healthcare facilities to disconnect from a major technology provider and to check their systems after a cyberattack against one of the largest U.S. commercial prescription processors.

Google Restricts AI Images Amid Outcry Over Chatbot's Treatment of Race

The search company said it would pause a feature in the chatbot Gemini as it worked to address recent issues with "inaccuracies in some historical depictions."

