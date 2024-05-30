May 30, 2024 at 12:15 am EDT

Jackson Financial Names Don Cummings to Succeed CFO Marcia Wadsten

Jackson Financial appointed Don Cummings as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Marcia Wadsten.

The FDIC Chairman Is Resigning Under a Cloud. He's Still in Charge.

After investigations revealed a toxic workplace at the banking regulator, the chairman told staff that he would step down once a successor is confirmed.

Jamie Dimon sees potential trouble - and opportunity - in private credit

JPMorgan chief foresees clients with locked-up funds demanding their money back and calling their congressperson to complain if trouble arises in the private-credit world

Goldman Sachs executive Beth Hammack named next president of Cleveland Fed

Beth Hammack, a top executive at Goldman Sachs, will become the next president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the bank said Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs Raises $20 Billion for Private Lending

The fund is targeting private-equity-backed global businesses.

Robinhood's stock jumps 4% after $1 billion buyback unveiled

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. rose more than 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the online broker said its board approved a $1 billion share buyback program.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon, total Canadian mortgage debt, National Bank of Canada, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Bullish Investors Are Piling Into Stock and Bond Funds

The flows mark a break from risk aversion and an embrace of the narrative that a strong U.S. economy will support financial markets.

PayPal Is Planning an Ad Business Using Data on Its Millions of Shoppers

Payments company hires Uber's former head of advertising to run a new ad division.

New Mexico State Investment Council Earmarks Over $500 Million for Private-Markets Funds

The state is making a major commitment to new infrastructure funds managed by Ardian and Antin Infrastructure Partners.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-24 0015ET