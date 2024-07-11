--Estée Lauder's Finance Chief Tracey Travis is expected to leave the company later this year, WWD.com reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Travis told employees in an internal memo that Jane Lauder, executive vice president of enterprise marketing and chief data officer, and Stéphane de La Faverie, executive group president, would serve as co-executive leaders of the company's newly named Profit Recovery and Growth Plan, according to WWD.com.

--The plan is expected to drive incremental operating profit of $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion, WWD.com reports.

Full article at https://wwd.com/beauty-industry-news/beauty-features/estee-lauder-cfo-tracey-travis-to-depart-speculation-continues-around-ceo-succession-1236485554/

Write to zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1309ET