Atos: Jean-Pierre Mustier appointed CEO with immediate effect

July 24, 2024 at 03:39 am EDT

Atos announced on Wednesday that Jean Pierre Mustier, the current Chairman of its Board of Directors, has also been appointed CEO of the group with immediate effect.



This decision comes as the Nanterre Commercial Court has just validated the opening of an accelerated safeguard procedure in order to implement the financial restructuring plan agreed with creditors.



The technology consulting group specifies that this safeguard procedure will initially last two months, with the possibility of renewal for a further two months.



The court hearing to approve the safeguard plan is scheduled for October 15.



If approved by the court, the plan will be implemented through several capital increases and new financing issues scheduled between November 2024 and January 2025.



Jean Pierre Mustier, whose appointment as CEO follows the resignation of Paul Saleh, welcomed the opening of the accelerated safeguard procedure in a press release on Wednesday.



According to the former head of Italian bank UniCredit, this decision marks 'the completion of an important stage in Atos' financial restructuring process, and marks the start of a new cycle of recovery and development'.



On the Paris Bourse, Atos shares gained around 3% following these announcements.



