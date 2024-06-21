Communications services shares were among the strongest sectors Friday as Google parent Alphabet performed the best among the big capitalization technology shares.

Telegraph Deputy Editor Robert Winnett will no longer join the Washington Post as its top editor, a reversal that comes amid scrutiny for tactics he used as a journalist in the U.K. Washington Post Chief Executive William Lewis confirmed the change in a note to staff and said the Post would launch a "timely but thorough" search for a new editor. The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-24 1644ET