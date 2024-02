By Sabela Ojea

Jeff Bezos has sold a stake valued at $2.08 billion in Amazon, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The executive chair of the ecommerce giant has sold in the past few days roughly 12 million shares at a price of $173.30 each.

Bezos remains the largest shareholder of the company he founded in 1994.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-24 1725ET