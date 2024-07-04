July 04, 2024 at 02:26 am EDT

STORY: Jeff Bezos is cashing in.

The Amazon founder and executive chair is selling stock in the company worth almost $5 billion.

His proposed sale was revealed in a regulatory filing.

The move comes after the shares hit record highs.

Amazon stock this week passed $200, up more than 30% so far this year.

That far outpaces the 4% gain for the Dow Jones index.

The e-commerce titan posted upbeat results in April, boosted by investments in AI.

After the sale plan, Bezos would still have about 912 million Amazon shares - or close to 9% of the outstanding stock.

He sold shares worth some $8.5 billion in February, after the stock rallied 80% last year.

Bezos is the second-richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $214 billion.

That's according to a tally by Forbes.