Goldman Shuffles Management Committee

Goldman Sachs is making changes to its management committee, the latest sign of the power dynamics at the Wall Street firm.

Jeff Bezos Filed Plan to Sell Up to $8.6 Billion of Amazon Stock

Retail and cloud firm Amazon disclosed that founder Jeff Bezos adopted a plan to sell up to 50 million shares through January 2025.

Joe Rogan Gets New Spotify Deal Worth Up to $250 Million

Rogan's hit show is set to be distributed broadly, including on YouTube, rather than exclusively on Spotify.

U.S. auto sales softened in January

The drop was larger than expected.

Tesla Recalls Millions of Vehicles Amid Probe of Autopilot Crashes

The affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, Tesla said, the latest in a series of setbacks to hit the automaker.

Ford Sales Show EVs Are Struggling While Hybrids Thrive

Ford sold 152,617 vehicles in January in the U.S. That isn't bad. Battery-electric vehicle sales, however, were weak.

Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

U.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.

Evergrande's Collapse Followed Backroom Battle Between Wall Street and Chinese Banks

A group of investors opposed a restructuring plan they felt would have advantaged Chinese banks over themselves, people familiar with the matter said.

AbbVie Posts Revenue Beat as Humira Sales Tumble. Other Immunology Drugs Are Selling.

AbbVie raises its fiscal 2027 sales expectations for Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Bristol Myers Squibb results top expectations as newer drugs help fuel growth

Bristol Myers Squibb on Friday reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by portfolio stalwarts as well as newer drugs.

