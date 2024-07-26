July 26, 2024 at 01:32 am EDT

STORY: OpenAI is taking on Google with a new search engine.

The artificial intelligence pioneer on Thursday announced the launch of SearchGPT.

It's a prototype AI search engine, and is only being tested with a small group of users and publishers.

The best features from the search tool will later be incorporated into the ChatGPT chatbot.

OpenAI says the product will provide summarized search results with links to source material.

It's potentially a big threat to Alphabet-owned Google, which dominates the global search market.

In June it had a market share of over 91%.

Alphabet shares closed 3% lower following the news.

But the move could also put OpenAI on collision course with its own big backer - Microsoft, which operates the Bing search engine.

The Windows maker has already adopted OpenAI tech for use by Bing.

Meanwhile, Google recently rolled out AI-powered summaries.

Another rival is the startup Perplexity - a search-focused chatbot backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and AI chip champion Nvidia.