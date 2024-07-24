COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark's DSV, the world's third-largest freight forwarder, on Wednesday announced second-quarter operating profit slightly above expectations and increased the lower end of its guidance range on positive volume growth.

"In a challenging environment, we delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 2024 driven by positive volume growth and stabilisation of gross profit per unit in the Air and Sea division," CEO Jens Lund said in a statement.

DSV narrowed its full year guidance and now expects EBIT before special items at 15.5-17 billion instead its previous range of 15 to 17 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) and special items fell to 4.10 billion Danish crowns ($596.16 million) in the second quarter from 4.71 billion a year earlier compared with an average 3.99 billion forecast by analysts in a poll shared by the company.

($1 = 6.8773 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Isabelle Yr Carlsson, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

By Isabelle Yr Carlsson and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen