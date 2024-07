Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg is stepping down from the Executive Board of the laboratory and pharmaceutical supplier after more than 20 years in office.

Kreuzburg will not be renewing his contract, which runs until November 2025, the Göttingen-based DAX-listed company announced on Tuesday. He is not seeking another top position at another company. The search for a successor to Kreuzburg will begin shortly.

