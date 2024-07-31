By Adria Calatayud

Swiss Re said it appointed Athora Holdings' Anders Malmstrom as its next chief financial officer to replace John Dacey, who plans to retire.

The Zurich-based reinsurer said Wednesday that Dacey, who joined the company in 2012 and has been CFO since April 2018, will retire from his executive role on March 31 next year, but will continue to represent Swiss Re as a nonexecutive director on the boards of insurers FWD and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.

Malmstrom will join Swiss Re in early 2025 from European savings and retirement services group Athora Holdings, and take up the CFO role as of April 1, it said. Malmstrom has been CFO at Athora since May 2021 and, prior to that, he held roles at Equitable Holdings and AXA, Swiss Re said.

