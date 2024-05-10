By Dean Seal

Ford is bringing in a new chief financial officer to succeed John Lawler next year as he steps into the role of vice chair.

The automaker said Friday that Sherry House, most recently the financial chief for EV-maker Lucid Motors, is joining the company next month as vice president of finance and will take over as chief financial officer in early 2025.

Lawler, Ford's CFO since October 2020, will remain in the C-suite until that time while stepping into the role of vice chair.

Ford said the changes are designed to bolster its Ford+ growth plan, of which Lawler was an architect.

