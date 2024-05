John N. Roberts is on the board of Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Arkansas Childrens Northwest and President, CEO & Non-Independent Director at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Mr. Roberts previously held the position of EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services at The University of Arkansas. John N. Roberts received an undergraduate degree from The University of Arkansas.

JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES Chief Executive Officer J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. Air Freight/Couriers Transportation J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It offers shipment solutions and carries solutions. The company is headquartered in Lowell, AR.