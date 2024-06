(Reuters) - Tyson Foods said on Thursday that it has suspended its chief financial officer, John Tyson, after he was arrested on charges of alleged driving while intoxicated.

The U.S. meat packer said that Tyson was suspended from his duties immediately, and that Curt Calaway, a senior finance executive at the company, will take over as interim CFO.

Shares of the company were down 1.3% in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)