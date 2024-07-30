Procter & Gamble: adjusted EPS 2024 up 12

Procter & Gamble reports net sales of $84 billion for fiscal year 2024, up 2% on 2023.



Adjusted EPS rose 12% to $6.59.



Jon Moeller, Chairman and CEO, reports that initial targets were exceeded in terms of organic sales growth, core EPS growth, cash generation and cash return to shareholders in a challenging economic and geopolitical environment.



"As we look ahead to fiscal 2025, we expect to deliver strong organic sales, EPS and free cash flow growth - each in line with our long-term growth algorithm," he adds.



Specifically, P&G expects adjusted EPS growth of 5-7% in fiscal 2025.



