Procter & Gamble: adjusted EPS 2024 up 12
Adjusted EPS rose 12% to $6.59.
Jon Moeller, Chairman and CEO, reports that initial targets were exceeded in terms of organic sales growth, core EPS growth, cash generation and cash return to shareholders in a challenging economic and geopolitical environment.
"As we look ahead to fiscal 2025, we expect to deliver strong organic sales, EPS and free cash flow growth - each in line with our long-term growth algorithm," he adds.
Specifically, P&G expects adjusted EPS growth of 5-7% in fiscal 2025.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction