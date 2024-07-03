July 03, 2024 at 05:06 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Wizz Air Holdings PLC on Wednesday rejigged its senior management team following the departure of President Robert Carey.

The Budapest-based, airline said Carey had left to pursue "other interests".

Carey joined Wizz Air in June 2021 as president, overseeing Wizz Air’s Operations and Commercial functions. He led the company's business strategy, growth, cost control, operational results and competitive strategy.

Wizz Air said Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi will assume commercial leadership responsibilities for the next three months.

From October 1 Michael Delehant, currently chief operations officer, will become senior chief commercial & operations officer.

Diarmuid O'Conghaile, currently managing director of Wizz Air Malta, will become chief operating officer, and report to Delehant.

Head of Operations Control Mauro Peneda will become managing director of Wizz Air Malta, reporting to O'Conghaile.

CEO Varadi said the changes underscore Wizz Air's commitment to promoting from within, based on performance and merit.

"Their leadership and contributions will continue to drive our success as we progress towards our WIZZ500 goals in the years ahead," he added.

Shares in Wizz Air fell 0.8% to 2,050.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.