By Colin Kellaher

Oncology company BeiGene is replacing its top finance executive.

BeiGene on Thursday said Aaron Rosenberg is joining the company as chief financial officer effective July 22, while Julia Wang, who has held the post since 2021, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Rosenberg, 48 years old, most recently served as senior vice president and corporate treasurer of drugmaker Merck & Co.

BeiGene said Rosenberg will receive a base salary of $620,000 and an annual bonus with a target of 60% of his base pay.

The company said Wang, who will stay on as senior adviser the end of August to assist with the transition, will receive nearly $1.5 million in payments in connection with her separation.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-24 0730ET