Bank of Japan policy board member Junko Nakagawa said the Japanese economy is making steady progress toward achieving its price goal, backed by solid wage growth.

"There is a clear change of stance in companies' wage-setting," Nakagawa said in a speech Thursday. Chances are increasing that companies will give higher pay increases at annual wage negotiations, and results by major companies are due later this month, she said.

Nakagawa's comments add to expectations that the central bank will end negative interest rates in the coming months. The BOJ's policy board is scheduled to hold its next policy-setting meeting on March 18-19.

The BOJ will decide whether to continue its yield-curve control and purchases of riskier assets if sustainable achievement of the goal is in sight, she said.

