Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Jack Dorsey is a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc. and a Chief Execu

Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 01:01am EST

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Twitter is one of the few U.S. technology companies headed, but not controlled, by one of its founders. It has given shareholders equal voting rights, making Dorsey, who owns only about 2% of the company, vulnerable to a challenge from an activist investor such as Elliott.

Twitter shares fell last year when the company disclosed that its platform experienced glitches that hindered its ability to target ads and share data with partners. The San Francisco-based company's reluctance to expand beyond its core platform has also left it with limited scale compared to its larger social media peers.

Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, will be seeking to install its own nominees to Twitter's eight-member board when three of the company's directors stand for election at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the sources said.

It is not clear who Elliott would like Dorsey replaced with and how big its stake in Twitter is. The New York-based hedge fund has more than $40 billion in assets under management, and has targeted companies in recent months ranging from eBay Inc to SoftBank Group Corp.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Elliott declined to comment. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg News first reported on Friday on Elliott's position in Twitter.

Dorsey, 43, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent entrepreneurs, and also runs Square Inc, a mobile payments company he co-founded.

While investors have tolerated this arrangement since 2015, when Dorsey became Twitter's CEO for the second time, his announcement in November that he would like to move to Africa for up to six months raised questions among analysts about his management.

Dorsey, who helped conceive Twitter in 2006, first served as CEO until 2008, when he was replaced by one of his co-founders Ev Williams. Williams had accused Dorsey of being a poor manager and not focusing enough on Twitter's profitability.

Dorsey returned as interim CEO after his predecessor Dick Costolo stepped down. Dorsey's knowledge of the company and quick launch of new products convinced Twitter's board to hand him the reins on a permanent basis a few months later.

Dorsey is not the first CEO to run two major companies. Steve Jobs led Apple Inc and animated movie studio Pixar for several years, while Elon Musk runs electric car pioneer Tesla Motors Inc and rocket maker SpaceX.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christian Schmollinger)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.06% 273.36 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -2.43% 471.6 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
EBAY INC. -0.69% 34.64 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -4.38% 143.52 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.25% 5239 End-of-day quote.-2.64%
SQUARE, INC. 5.07% 83.33 Delayed Quote.33.20%
TESLA, INC. -1.62% 667.99 Delayed Quote.62.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
01:01aJACK DORSEY : Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - sources
RE
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments
RE
2019JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Twitter shares hit biggest one-day gain as ad sales surge
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/24MARK PAPA : Shale pioneer Mark Papa to retire as Centennial Resource's CEO, chairman
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/25KEITH BLOCK : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group