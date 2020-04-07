Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc, the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to his charity fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to universal basic income and girls' health and education.

Dorsey, who for years has kept details of his charitable efforts private, said all donations to and from the fund would now be visible to the public at all times through a public document.

Dorsey, whose net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion by Forbes, also said that he was pledging his stake in Square instead of Twitter because he owns a bigger portion of the payments processor.

He also said that he would pace the sale of the pledged shares over time.

The United States has recorded more than 380,000 coronavirus cases, with the total death toll rising to about 12,300.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
04/07JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Charity, Including Coronavirus Relief
DJ
04/07JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts
RE
03/09JACK DORSEY : Twitter, Elliott in deal for Dorsey to stay CEO and add directors
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
02/29JACK DORSEY : Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - sources
RE
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK DORSEY : Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments
RE
2019JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Twitter shares hit biggest one-day gain as ad sales surge
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
04/05JACK MA : Kept at Home by the Coronavirus, Many Chinese Fall Behind on Their Debts
DJ
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
04/05ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Lisbon court seizes NOS shares held by Angola's dos Santos
RE
04/02JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery
RE
04/06JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon calls 'bad recession', mulls suspending 2020 dividend
RE
04/07JACK DORSEY : Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group