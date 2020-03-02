Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO

"Just want (to) say that I support Jack as Twitter CEO," the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc tweeted http://bit.ly/2VFpo2I, using the heart emoji to say Dorsey has a good heart.

Dorsey, 43, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent entrepreneurs, and also runs Square Inc, a mobile payments company he co-founded.

Dorsey and Musk have lauded each other on social media earlier. In an event early this year, Dorsey had asked http://bit.ly/2vxT1bq Musk, who has over 31 million followers on Twitter, for advice on how to make the platform better.

Hedge fund Elliott has amassed a stake in Twitter and will be seeking to install its own nominees to the social media company's eight-member board when three of the directors stand for election, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources.

