Business Leaders
Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square Inc - Twitter Inc
Biography : Founder of Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/04/2018 | 07:16am CEST
SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Sanctions-Tied Penalties

Société Générale expects to pay roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions. 

 
Chinese Billionaire Denies Wrongdoing in Sex Misconduct Arrest, Lawyers Say

JD.com Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong denies any wrongdoing in connection with his arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct in Minneapolis, and it's likely no charges will be filed, his attorneys said. 

 
Inside Jack Dorsey's Role to Police Bad Actors on Twitter

When Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before Congress this week, he'll likely be asked about an issue that has been hovering over the company: Just who decides whether a user gets kicked off the site? 

 
Nike Ads to Feature Anthem Protest Leader Kaepernick

Nike will feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign, a move that joins one of the NFL's biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league. 

 
NBC Defends Decision on Ronan Farrow's Weinstein Story

NBC News' chairman issued a staff memo and report defending the decision to not move forward on a story about allegations of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein. 

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' on Track for Labor Day Weekend Record

"Crazy Rich Asians" isn't slowing down at the box office even in its third weekend in theaters. Studios said the romantic comedy topped domestic charts again. It has grossed $117 million from North American theaters. 

 
Window Maker More Than a Bet on Mother Nature

PGT Innovations dominates the market for impact-resistant windows in Florida but its growth goes beyond fear of big storms. 

 
U.S. Growth Powers Canadian Banks

Canada's five biggest banks have been looking south for more growth and diversification. The latest quarterly results indicate the initiatives are paying off. 

 
New Yorker Cuts Bannon From Festival Program After Outcry

The New Yorker has disinvited former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon from its annual festival in the wake of public criticism from celebrities who said they wouldn't attend the event if Mr. Bannon was allowed to participate. 

 
A Slice of Snails? Sluggish Demand Mires Pizza Hut, KFC in China

China's once voracious appetite for American fast food is waning as consumers are lured away by emerging domestic chains and food-delivery apps.

Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
07:16aJACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/16JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
01/13JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Cnbc
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square starts up UK operation for first European foray
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter Gets Deal to Stream NFL Thursday Games--2nd Update
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter says Dorsey continues to forego direct compensation
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter to Revamp Leadership Under Jack Dorsey
DJ
2015JACK DORSEY : Twitter looks to make money from ads aimed at logged-out users
RE
2015JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square jumps in market debut, offering hope to tech startups
RE
2015JACK DORSEY : Twitter's results show its turnaround Moment still far off
RE
