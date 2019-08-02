Investors Pull Back from Jack Dorsey's Square-For Now

Jack Dorsey's Square fell 16% on Friday, but it may just be a course correction for the highflying, financial-technology firm.

Navigant Consulting to Be Acquired for $1.1 Billion

Navigant Consulting said it would be acquired by private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $28 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion.

Endeavor Group Postpones IPO Until September at Earliest

Endeavor Group is delaying its initial public offering until September, at the earliest, as the parent company of Hollywood's biggest talent agency works to finalize an acquisition.

IBM Promises Earnings Boost From Red Hat Deal Starting Next Year

IBM promised its acquisition of software giant Red Hat would boost earnings starting next year as Chief Executive Ginni Rometty battles to return the 108-year-old tech giant to a growth path.

Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging growth and regulatory problems, recently asked technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them.

Burger King and Popeyes Deliver Higher Sales for RBI

Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are driving sales for Restaurant Brands International.

Arconic Boosts Outlook, Furthers Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Arconic boosted its profit outlook for the year, as strong growth in its aerospace business propels the aluminum-components manufacturer towards a break up by the middle of 2020.

Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon, mirroring results from European counterparts, including Shell. Chevron net income rose 26%, helped by a breakup fee from a scuttled deal to buy Anadarko, but the natural-gas prices it fetches have plunged.

Legacy Airlines Are Proving They Can Catch Up

The rise of budget airlines has been the aviation story of the 21st century. But legacy airlines are proving they can fight back. It is a shame investors don't quite believe them.

Newell to Return to Atlanta Following CEO's Departures

Three years after Newell Brands relocated its corporate headquarters to New Jersey from Atlanta, the maker of Sharpie markers and Graco strollers is returning south.