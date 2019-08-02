Log in
Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square Inc - Twitter Inc
Biography : Founder of Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey currently is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/02/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Investors Pull Back from Jack Dorsey's Square-For Now

Jack Dorsey's Square fell 16% on Friday, but it may just be a course correction for the highflying, financial-technology firm. 

 
Navigant Consulting to Be Acquired for $1.1 Billion

Navigant Consulting said it would be acquired by private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $28 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion. 

 
Endeavor Group Postpones IPO Until September at Earliest

Endeavor Group is delaying its initial public offering until September, at the earliest, as the parent company of Hollywood's biggest talent agency works to finalize an acquisition. 

 
IBM Promises Earnings Boost From Red Hat Deal Starting Next Year

IBM promised its acquisition of software giant Red Hat would boost earnings starting next year as Chief Executive Ginni Rometty battles to return the 108-year-old tech giant to a growth path. 

 
Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging growth and regulatory problems, recently asked technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them. 

 
Burger King and Popeyes Deliver Higher Sales for RBI

Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are driving sales for Restaurant Brands International. 

 
Arconic Boosts Outlook, Furthers Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Arconic boosted its profit outlook for the year, as strong growth in its aerospace business propels the aluminum-components manufacturer towards a break up by the middle of 2020. 

 
Gas Glut Weighs on Oil Giants

Profit fell at Exxon, mirroring results from European counterparts, including Shell. Chevron net income rose 26%, helped by a breakup fee from a scuttled deal to buy Anadarko, but the natural-gas prices it fetches have plunged. 

 
Legacy Airlines Are Proving They Can Catch Up

The rise of budget airlines has been the aviation story of the 21st century. But legacy airlines are proving they can fight back. It is a shame investors don't quite believe them. 

 
Newell to Return to Atlanta Following CEO's Departures

Three years after Newell Brands relocated its corporate headquarters to New Jersey from Atlanta, the maker of Sharpie markers and Graco strollers is returning south.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCONIC -2.55% 23.74 Delayed Quote.44.48%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.03% 120.73 Delayed Quote.10.98%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.65% 71.75 Delayed Quote.9.05%
GRACO INC. -1.96% 46.51 Delayed Quote.13.36%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -2.04% 147.25 Delayed Quote.30.41%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.10% 1757 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 61.34 Delayed Quote.17.80%
NEWELL BRANDS 14.22% 15.34 Delayed Quote.-27.76%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 5.91% 102.01 Delayed Quote.35.05%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.81% 47.44 Delayed Quote.5.06%
WTI 1.49% 55.3 Delayed Quote.25.77%
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
03:16pJACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11JACK DORSEY : Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments
RE
04/08JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Twitter shares hit biggest one-day gain as ad sales surge
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Cnbc
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square starts up UK operation for first European foray
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter Gets Deal to Stream NFL Thursday Games--2nd Update
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter says Dorsey continues to forego direct compensation
RE
