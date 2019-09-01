Log in
Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square Inc - Twitter Inc
Biography : Founder of Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey currently is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/01/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
New Delays Could Keep Boeing 737 MAX Grounded Into Holiday Travel Season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service in time for the December holiday travel season. 

 
CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter Account Was Hacked, Company Says

Several erratic tweets, including racist and anti-Semitic slurs, were posted from the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

 
Google to Pay Millions in Fines Over Children's Privacy Issues at YouTube

Google agreed to pay around $200 million to U.S. authorities investigating alleged abuses of children's privacy on YouTube. 

 
General Electric Gets Most of Shareholder Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge dismissed much of a major shareholder lawsuit against General Electric, knocking down several securities fraud allegations related to accounting at its insurance and power businesses. 

 
RAIT Financial Trust Files for Bankruptcy

The Philadelphia-based real-estate investment trust has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it plans to sell its assets to a buyer affiliated with Fortress Investment Group for $174.4 million. 

 
Deluxe Entertainment Reaches Deal on Debt-for-Equity Swap With Lenders

Deluxe Entertainment Services, the video-services company backed by financier Ronald Perelman, has reached a deal on the terms of a debt-for-equity swap that will hand control of the company to its senior lenders. 

 
Venture-Capital Stalwart Fights Crypto Crackdown

Andreessen Horowitz, a venture-capital firm known for early investments in companies including Facebook, is putting up a fight against Washington's cryptocurrency crackdown. 

 
Jana Partners Takes 9% Stake in Bloomin' Brands

Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 9% stake in Bloomin' Brands Inc. and plans to push for changes at the parent company of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain. 

 
United Airlines Strikes MAX Flights Into December

United Airlines is extending cancellations of flights on the Boeing 737 MAX, but still plans to resume service with the grounded aircraft before Christmas. 

 
Hotter Soup and Snack Sales Lift Campbell's Results

Campbell Soup reported improved profitability in its latest quarter thanks to cost cuts and increased sales of soup and snacks in the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.24% 1191.41 Delayed Quote.13.93%
BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC 7.58% 18.03 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.37% 364.09 Delayed Quote.12.90%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 3.90% 45 Delayed Quote.36.41%
FACEBOOK 0.05% 185.67 Delayed Quote.41.64%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.73% 8.25 Delayed Quote.8.98%
REVLON INC -0.30% 16.53 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.10.25%
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
09:16pJACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05JACK DORSEY : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/02JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/11JACK DORSEY : Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments
RE
04/08JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Twitter shares hit biggest one-day gain as ad sales surge
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Cnbc
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square starts up UK operation for first European foray
RE
