News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

HSBC CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role

HSBC Holdings PLC said late Sunday its chief executive John Flint is out and new leadership is needed to meet the bank's challenges.

Banks Confront Fed on Faster Financial Payments

Big banks are fighting a likely U.S. government effort to speed up how money moves through its payments system, arguing this could derail their private network.

The Capital One Hack: Life in the Time of Breach Fatigue

With so many data breaches happening at both financial and consumers companies, many are becoming apathetic. What should consumers do when they're feeling breach fatigue?

EU Ministers Select Georgieva as Candidate for IMF Chief

European Union finance ministers have selected their nominee to be the next chief of the International Monetary Fund in a move that would require a change of the institution's rules.

Investors Pull Back from Jack Dorsey's Square-For Now

Jack Dorsey's Square fell 14% on Friday, but it may just be a course correction for the highflying, financial-technology firm.

Wells Fargo to Tech Vendors: Please Send Us a Check

Wells Fargo, forced to cut costs due to flagging growth and regulatory problems, recently asked technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them.

Navigant Consulting to Be Acquired for $1.1 Billion

Navigant Consulting said it would be acquired by private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $28 a share in cash, or about $1.1 billion.

Two Fed Officials Say Economy Didn't Justify Lowering Rates

In separate statements Friday, the two Federal Reserve officials who opposed Wednesday's interest-rate cut by the central bank justified their views based on the current state of the economy.

Treasury Yields Fall to Lowest Since Before 2016 Vote

U.S. government bond yields fell to their lowest levels since before the 2016 presidential election, completing a remarkable arc tracking the rise and fall of investors' economic optimism.

Germany's Longest Bond Goes Negative for First Time

Investors spooked by a revival of trade tensions piled into safe assets on Friday, pushing 30-year German government yields into negative territory for the first time.