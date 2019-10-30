Global Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision

Stocks edged lower amid disappointing earnings and as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Fed Eyes Third Rate Cut, but Faces Questions Over What Comes Next

Federal Reserve officials are leaning toward cutting their benchmark interest rate at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. But how do they frame what happens after that?

PG&E Trade Punishes Hedge Funds as California Burns

Investors in PG&E stocks and bonds have lost about $4.1 billion in the four trading days since the blaze in Sonoma County started.

German Jobless Claims Rise Above Forecast

German jobless claims rose by more than expected in October, providing fresh evidence that the country's economic slowdown is taking its toll on the labor market.

Bitcoin Advocate Jack Dorsey Backs Crypto Startup CoinList

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, a longtime bitcoin advocate, is making a fresh bet on cryptocurrency, investing in CoinList in its latest round of funding.

CEO of Norway's Oil Fund Manager to Step Down

Norges Bank Investment Management, the arm of the central bank that manages the country's trillion-dollar sovereign-wealth fund, said CEO Yngve Slyngstad will step down when his successor has been found

Futures Exchange Reins In Runaway Trading Algorithms

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is cracking down on runaway algorithms in one of the world's biggest futures markets. A surge in the volume of data tied to Eurodollar futures wasn't caused by an increase in trading.

Fed's Powell Faces Tightrope Act Framing Potential Pause on Rate Cuts

Markets largely expect another quarter-percentage-point rate cut. It is the Fed's next step that is uncertain, and investors will closely watch for clues.

Soft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut

Australian consumer prices remained subdued in the third quarter, keeping the door open to a further interest-rate cut in coming months.

Global Economic Growth May Stabilize in 2020, Singapore Central Bank Says

Global economic growth will likely stabilize in 2020 after slowing this year, though the steady loss of momentum increases its vulnerability to downside risks, Singapore's central bank said.