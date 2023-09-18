By Ben Glickman

Square Chief Executive Alyssa Henry will depart from the company effective Oct. 2.

Square, a segment of Block, will be helmed by the company's CEO and founder Jack Dorsey.

The payments platform said in a regulatory filing that Henry would depart after nine years at Block. Henry has "provided significant contributions to the company during that time," Block said in the filing.

Henry has served as CEO of Square since February, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously was executive vice president and general manager of Square's seller business unit and EVP of Square's infrastructure.

