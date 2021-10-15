Log in
Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square, Inc. - Twitter, Inc.
Biography : Jack Dorsey founded Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc. Presently, Mr. Dorsey occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet

10/15/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London

(Reuters) - Fintech firm Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

"If we do this, we'd follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community," Dorsey said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 8.46% 53718 Real-time Quote.109.13%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 8.50% 62326 Real-time Quote.99.17%
SQUARE, INC. 0.64% 249 Delayed Quote.13.68%
TWITTER, INC. -0.63% 62.77 Delayed Quote.16.66%
Popular Business Leaders
 