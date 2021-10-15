Biography : Jack Dorsey founded Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc. Presently, Mr. Dorsey occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.
Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet
10/15/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
(Reuters) - Fintech firm Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.
"If we do this, we'd follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community," Dorsey said in a tweet.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)