Business Leaders
Biography 

Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Block, Inc.
Biography : Jack Dorsey is Twitters co founder. In 2010, Twitter had more than 105 million users who tweet...

Tiger Global raises stake in Microsoft, Jack Dorsey's Block

11/14/2022 | 02:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management has raised its stake in tech giant Microsoft Corp and Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block Inc, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed.

The tech focused investor had logged losses earlier this year as the Federal Reserve's fast-monetary policy tightening and surging inflation weighed on the capital markets, triggering a sell-off in the sector.

The hedge fund trimmed its investments in China's JD.com Inc, digital banking firm Nu Holdings, software firm Blend Labs Inc and cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost roughly 28% so far this year amid fears of a looming recession and geopolitical turmoil.

Tiger Global also added Pagaya Technologies Ltd and payments processor PayPal Holdings to its portfolio of investments.

The stakes disclosed in the so-called 13-F filing are as of Sept. 30. The quarterly filings are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings.

The filings are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLEND LABS, INC. 4.55% 2.2 Delayed Quote.-71.53%
BLOCK, INC. -0.61% 71.3 Delayed Quote.-55.63%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.80% 242.925 Delayed Quote.-26.53%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.58% 11259.46 Real-time Quote.-27.62%
NU HOLDINGS LTD. -2.25% 4.35 Delayed Quote.-52.67%
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. -5.64% 1.3203 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.65% 90.55 Delayed Quote.-51.73%
SENTINELONE, INC. -3.52% 18.39 Delayed Quote.-62.27%
