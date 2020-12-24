Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares

12/24/2020 | 04:55pm EST
By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/BNY Mellon of American depositary receipts slipped 0.8% Thursday to 152.39. The European index closed at 125.72, 0.1% higher. The Asian and emerging-markets indices dropped 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, closing at 220.85 and 393.83. The index for Latin American ADRs gained 0.3% to 195.90.

The ADRs for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plunged 13.3% on heavy trading on Christmas Eve, as investors digested the news that Chinese authorities are investigating whether the ecommerce powerhouse abused its market position by allegedly pressuring merchants who sell on its platform to commit to not selling on those operated by rivals. Last month, meanwhile, Chinese authorities halted the public listing of financial-technology giant Ant Group Co. on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, expected to be the largest public-offering in the world. Both companies were founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-20 1654ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.29% 238.1984 Real-time Quote.-7.25%
