ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares

By Micah Maidenberg



The S&P/BNY Mellon of American depositary receipts slipped 0.8% Thursday to 152.39. The European index closed at 125.72, 0.1% higher. The Asian and emerging-markets indices dropped 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, closing at 220.85 and 393.83. The index for Latin American ADRs gained 0.3% to 195.90.

The ADRs for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plunged 13.3% on heavy trading on Christmas Eve, as investors digested the news that Chinese authorities are investigating whether the ecommerce powerhouse abused its market position by allegedly pressuring merchants who sell on its platform to commit to not selling on those operated by rivals. Last month, meanwhile, Chinese authorities halted the public listing of financial-technology giant Ant Group Co. on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, expected to be the largest public-offering in the world. Both companies were founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-20 1654ET