Business Leaders

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Largely Rally After Weak Start, Led By Chinese Stocks

11/12/2018 | 12:31pm CET

By Dow Jones Newswires

Nikkei back in positive territory

After a soft opening, Asian equities closed broadly higher Monday, although investors remained wary of lingering U.S.-China trade tensions and shaky oil prices.

Japan's Nikkei made up early losses of almost 1% to close up about 0.1%. Major exporters lost ground behind a weaker yen. Sony fell 3%, while Honda firmed and Nintendo slipped slightly. Robotics maker Fanuc jumped 2.5%.

Hong Kong stocks traded slightly higher after Friday's region-leading declines. The Hang was up 0.1% following last week's 3.3% skid, including 2.4% on Friday. HSBC gained 0.6% and China Mobile climbed 1.7%. Chinese oil majors also rose as crude prices have bounced early Monday. But Tencent dropped 3% and AAC fell 3% after skidding 18% last week to 2 1/2 -year lows.

Smaller Chinese stocks were again outpacing their larger peer, continuing a trading pattern seen last week. The Shenzhen Composite rose 2.5% while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.2%.

It was another record-setting Singles Day for Alibaba Group Holding Sunday, with consumers snapping up bargains despite China's slowing economic growth, the trade fight with the U.S. and the diminished presence of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

The e-commerce behemoth clocked in sales of $30.8 billion in the 24-hour span that began at 12 a.m. Sunday -- preceded by a glitzy televised stage show in Shanghai featuring Cirque Du Soleil, Mariah Carey and Australian model Miranda Kerr. Alibaba zoomed past the previous year's record of $25.3 billion by about 5:30 p.m.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.2%, while benchmarks in Taiwan and Singapore were mixed. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.3% as bank shares tumbled, and New Zealand stocks were up 0.3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -3.28% 53.1 End-of-day quote.-62.10%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.40% 142.82 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 1.71% 74.15 End-of-day quote.-6.44%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.22% 2630.52 End-of-day quote.-20.62%
FANUC CORP 2.58% 20085 End-of-day quote.-27.02%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.06% 3282 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.17% 634.9 Delayed Quote.-17.36%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.52% 2076.92 Real-time Quote.-15.17%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -0.41% 36290 End-of-day quote.-13.84%
S&P/ASX 200 0.33% 5941.3 Real-time Quote.-2.36%
SONY CORP -3.07% 6056 End-of-day quote.15.35%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.08% 270.6 End-of-day quote.-33.64%
