Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Extend Lengthy Win Streaks

08/29/2018 | 11:17am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Australian stocks at 10-1/2-year high

Asian stock markets generally pushed higher Wednesday, with markets in Japan and South Korea extending lengthy winning streaks.

The Nikkei notched its seventh consecutive gain high as it nudged up 0.15% to 22,848.22, a fresh 2 1/2-month high. Shipping names continued to outpace other sectors, with Mitsui OSK Lines jumping 4.1% and Nippon Yusen adding 1.9%. Banks also did well, with big regional lender Concordia climbing 3.8%.

Hong Kong's benchmark seesawed before finishing with slight gains for its third straight increase. The Hang Seng rose 0.2% to 28,416.44. Hong Kong property stocks rebounded today, with Agile jumping 3.6% after reporting net profit doubled in the first half of the year. Financials were under pressure after releasing quarterly results, with Bank of China losing 0.6% and BOC Hong Kong falling 2%.

More than a week after hitting five-week highs, shares in ZhongAn fell another 2.4% on Wednesday to leave it near July's all-time low. Shares in the Chinese online insurer, backed by billionaires Jack Ma and Pony Ma, are down more than 50% this year and off 65% from a post-IPO high of HK$97.80 in September.

After posting the only declines in the region Tuesday -- albeit slight ones -- Chinese equities lagged again, with the Shanghai Composite ending down 0.3% at 2,769.29 and the Shenzhen Composite fell 0.6%.

South Korea's stock benchmark slowly posted its ninth straight gain, the longest streak since July 2009. The Kospi rose 0.3% to 2309.03, the highest in seven weeks. Chip makers Hynix (000660.SE) and Samsung each rose 0.5% amid that sector's global strength.

A last-hour push to session highs was enough for Australia's stock benchmark to log another 10 1/2-year closing high. The S&P/ASX 200 rose for fourth straight day, climbing 0.75% to 6352.2. The heavily weighted financials, which pressured the market most of last week, continued their rebound in climbing 1.8% and nearly erasing the August drop.

New Zealand stocks logged their biggest gain since Donald Trump's election as the market in part caught up to the gains seen across Asia Pacific Tuesday, when the NZX closed trading after an hour because of data problems. The benchmark NZX-50 climbed 1.6% to 9362.67, another record closing high.

Both Singapore and Malaysian stocks pulled back modestly.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2.77% 12.62 End-of-day quote.6.59%
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.56 End-of-day quote.-10.33%
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD 0.13% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.11% 2777.98 End-of-day quote.-16.18%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD -0.93% 532 End-of-day quote.-23.23%
HANG SENG 0.19% 28383.79 Real-time Quote.-5.64%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.21% 2307.53 Real-time Quote.-6.57%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 2.13% 2925 End-of-day quote.-23.43%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 2.96% 2086 End-of-day quote.-25.63%
S&P/ASX 200 0.75% 6352.2 Real-time Quote.3.36%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
